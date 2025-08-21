Menu
Poster of Push
Poster of Push
Poster of Push
Рейтинги
IMDb Rating: 4.6
3 posters
Push

Push

Push 18+
Synopsis

A pregnant realtor must survive a night of terror when a deranged client shows up at her open house.
Push - trailer
Push  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $7,872
Production Kinogo Pictures, Mad Descent
Also known as
Push, Open House, Push: No Limite do Medo, Тужься
Director
David Charbonier
David Charbonier
Justine Powell
Justine Powell
Cast
Alicia Sanz
Alicia Sanz
Raúl Castillo
Raúl Castillo
Gore Abrams
Linc Hand
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
4.6 IMDb
Film Trailers
Push - trailer
Push Trailer
Stills
