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Filmography
Luke Barnett
Luke Barnett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Barnett
Luke Barnett
Luke Barnett
Date of Birth
13 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Your Lucky Day
(2023)
5.2
Faith Based
(2020)
4.7
Push
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2011
All
4
Films
4
Actor
3
Producer
2
Writer
1
4.7
Push
Push
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Your Lucky Day
Your Lucky Day
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Faith Based
Faith Based
Comedy
2020, USA
4.3
Coffin
Coffin
Detective, Thriller, Crime, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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