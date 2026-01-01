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Luke Barnett Luke Barnett
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Barnett

Luke Barnett

Luke Barnett

Date of Birth
13 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Your Lucky Day 6.8
Your Lucky Day (2023)
Faith Based 5.2
Faith Based (2020)
Push 4.7
Push (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Push 4.7
Push Push
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Your Lucky Day 6.8
Your Lucky Day Your Lucky Day
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Faith Based 5.2
Faith Based Faith Based
Comedy 2020, USA
Coffin 4.3
Coffin Coffin
Detective, Thriller, Crime, Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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