Poster of Rocky El Ghalaba
1 poster
Rocky El Ghalaba

Rocky El Ghalaba

Rocky Elghalaba
Synopsis

The film revolves around a young woman who works as a bodyguard and is assigned to protect a prominent businessman. Together, they go through a series of exciting and comedic situations
Country Egypt
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $430,399
Production El Sobki Film Production
Also known as
Rocky Elghalaba, Rocky El Ghalaba
Director
Ahmed al-Gendy
Cast
Bayoumi Fouad
Mohamed Mamdouh
Mohamed Radwan
Mohamed Tharwat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
