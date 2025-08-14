Menu
Rocky El Ghalaba
Rocky El Ghalaba
Rocky Elghalaba
Comedy
Synopsis
The film revolves around a young woman who works as a bodyguard and is assigned to protect a prominent businessman. Together, they go through a series of exciting and comedic situations
Rocky El Ghalaba
trailer
trailer
Country
Egypt
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$430,399
Production
El Sobki Film Production
Also known as
Rocky Elghalaba, Rocky El Ghalaba
Director
Ahmed al-Gendy
Cast
Bayoumi Fouad
Mohamed Mamdouh
Mohamed Radwan
Mohamed Tharwat
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Rocky El Ghalaba
Trailer
0
0
Stills
