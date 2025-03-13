Menu
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.4
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Mr. K
Mr. K
Mr. K
Drama
Detective
Synopsis
Mr. K, a traveling magician, finds himself in a Kafkaesque nightmare when he can’t find the exit of the hotel, he has slept in. His attempts to get out only pull him deeper, entangling him further with the hotel and its curious inhabitants.
Mr. K
russian teaser-trailer
russian teaser-trailer
Country
Belgium / Finland / Netherlands / Norway
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
13 March 2025
Release date
17 April 2025
Russia
Русский репортаж
13 March 2025
Azerbaijan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$126,189
Production
Lemming Film, A Private View, The Film Kitchen
Also known as
Mr. K, Härra K, Willkommen um zu bleiben, Мистер К
Director
Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Cast
Crispin Glover
Sunnyi Melles
Fionnula Flanagan
Bjørn Sundquist
Dearbhla Molloy
Film Reviews
Comon
23 July 2025, 19:13
Смотрел его месяца три назад. Мощный психоделический атмосферный фильм. Замкнутая ловушка в лабиринте гостиницы. Фантастика и мистика, безысходность…
Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 July 2025, 21:57
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Film Trailers
Mr. K
Russian teaser-trailer
Mr. K
Trailer in russian
Stills
