5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Mr. K
Mr. K, a traveling magician, finds himself in a Kafkaesque nightmare when he can’t find the exit of the hotel, he has slept in. His attempts to get out only pull him deeper, entangling him further with the hotel and its curious inhabitants.
Mr. K - russian teaser-trailer
Mr. K  russian teaser-trailer
Country Belgium / Finland / Netherlands / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2025
Release date
17 April 2025 Russia Русский репортаж
13 March 2025 Azerbaijan 18+
Worldwide Gross $126,189
Production Lemming Film, A Private View, The Film Kitchen
Also known as
Mr. K, Härra K, Willkommen um zu bleiben, Мистер К
Director
Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Tallulah Hazekamp Schwab
Cast
Crispin Glover
Crispin Glover
Sunnyi Melles
Sunnyi Melles
Fionnula Flanagan
Fionnula Flanagan
Bjørn Sundquist
Bjørn Sundquist
Dearbhla Molloy
Dearbhla Molloy
14 votes
Comon 23 July 2025, 19:13
Смотрел его месяца три назад. Мощный психоделический атмосферный фильм. Замкнутая ловушка в лабиринте гостиницы. Фантастика и мистика, безысходность… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 July 2025, 21:57
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
Mr. K - russian teaser-trailer
Mr. K Russian teaser-trailer
Mr. K - trailer in russian
Mr. K Trailer in russian
