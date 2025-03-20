Menu
Mr. K - russian teaser-trailer
Mr. K. Russian teaser-trailer

Mr. K. Russian teaser-trailer

Publication date: 20 March 2025
Mr. K – Mr. K, a traveling magician, finds himself in a Kafkaesque nightmare when he can’t find the exit of the hotel, he has slept in. His attempts to get out only pull him deeper, entangling him further with the hotel and its curious inhabitants.
5.5 Mr. K
Mr. K Drama, Detective, 2024, Belgium / Finland / Netherlands / Norway
