Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Milonga
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Milonga

Milonga

Milonga 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Argentina / Uruguay
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Release date
18 December 2025 Brazil
Production La Uruguaya Films, U-FILMS, Pensilvania Films
Also known as
Milonga
Director
Laura González
Cast
Paulina García
Clara Alonso
Clara Alonso
César Troncoso
César Troncoso
Jean Pierre Noher
Jean Pierre Noher
Rafael Beltrán
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more