1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Milonga
Milonga
Milonga
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Argentina / Uruguay
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 June 2023
Release date
18 December 2025
Brazil
Production
La Uruguaya Films, U-FILMS, Pensilvania Films
Also known as
Milonga
Director
Laura González
Cast
Paulina García
Clara Alonso
César Troncoso
Jean Pierre Noher
Rafael Beltrán
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
