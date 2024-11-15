In the winter of 1978, under Chile's military regime in Santiago, Raúl Peralta, a lonely and disabled architectural model maker, lives a quiet life with only his ailing mother and a pet canary for company. His routine is upended by the arrival of new neighbors whose sinister activities seem to conceal dark secrets. Desperately clinging to the last remnants of his sanity, Raúl's life increasingly intertwines with Guillermo, a mysterious man in dark glasses. As reality unravels, the echoes of Raúl's past collide with the horrors of his present in a psychological thriller that leaves behind deep, indelible scars.
CountryChile
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere15 November 2024
Release date
23 January 2025
Chile
14
15 November 2024
Estonia
ProductionInfractor Films
Also known as
Patio de chacales, A Yard of Jackals, Šaakalite naabruskond, 虎狼環伺, 虎穴狼窝, 虎穴狼窩