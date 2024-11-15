Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A yard of jackals
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A yard of jackals

A yard of jackals

Patio de Chacales 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the winter of 1978, under Chile's military regime in Santiago, Raúl Peralta, a lonely and disabled architectural model maker, lives a quiet life with only his ailing mother and a pet canary for company. His routine is upended by the arrival of new neighbors whose sinister activities seem to conceal dark secrets. Desperately clinging to the last remnants of his sanity, Raúl's life increasingly intertwines with Guillermo, a mysterious man in dark glasses. As reality unravels, the echoes of Raúl's past collide with the horrors of his present in a psychological thriller that leaves behind deep, indelible scars.
Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 November 2024
Release date
23 January 2025 Chile 14
15 November 2024 Estonia
Production Infractor Films
Also known as
Patio de chacales, A Yard of Jackals, Šaakalite naabruskond, 虎狼環伺, 虎穴狼窝, 虎穴狼窩
Director
Diego Figueroa
Cast
Néstor Cantillana
Blanca Lewin
María Jesús Marcone
Rodrigo Pérez
Pablo Schwarz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more