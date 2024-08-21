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Poster of Vdokhnovenie
Kinoafisha Films Vdokhnovenie

Vdokhnovenie

, 2024
Vdokhnovenie
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vdokhnovenie

Cast

Mikhail Evlanov
Mikhail Evlanov
Pokupatel
Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Pochtalon
Vyacheslav Kormiltsev
Khudozhnik
Natalya Novopoltseva
Nikolay Bulatov
Stepan Boldyrev
Victor Mikhailov
Pochtalon
Director Konstantin Eronin
Writer Konstantin Eronin
Composer Anton Kobushko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 August 2024
Production Ilmen Film
Also known as
Vdokhnovenie, Вдохновение

Film rating

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