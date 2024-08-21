Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Vdokhnovenie
Vdokhnovenie
, 2024
Vdokhnovenie
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Mikhail Evlanov
Pokupatel
Viktor Mikhaylov
Pochtalon
Vyacheslav Kormiltsev
Khudozhnik
Natalya Novopoltseva
Nikolay Bulatov
Stepan Boldyrev
Victor Mikhailov
Pochtalon
Director
Konstantin Eronin
Writer
Konstantin Eronin
Composer
Anton Kobushko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 August 2024
Production
Ilmen Film
Also known as
Vdokhnovenie, Вдохновение
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree