Poster of I Come From My Childhood
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films I Come From My Childhood

I Come From My Childhood

Ya rodom iz detstva 18+
Synopsis

Life is returning to normal in a half-ruined town of Belorussia at the summer of 1945. The children are undernourished and emotionally scarred. The community displays solidarity and common sacrifice, as they recovered from the ravages of war.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 27 December 1966
Release date
27 December 1966 Belarus
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Ya rodom iz detstva, Я родом из детства
Director
Viktor Turov
Cast
Tanya Ovchinko
Edik Dovnar
Valeriy Zubarev
Yelizaveta Uvarova
Rita Gladunko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
