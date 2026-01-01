Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
I Come From My Childhood
I Come From My Childhood
Ya rodom iz detstva
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
War
Synopsis
Life is returning to normal in a half-ruined town of Belorussia at the summer of 1945. The children are undernourished and emotionally scarred. The community displays solidarity and common sacrifice, as they recovered from the ravages of war.
Expand
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1966
World premiere
27 December 1966
Release date
27 December 1966
Belarus
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Ya rodom iz detstva, Я родом из детства
Director
Viktor Turov
Cast
Tanya Ovchinko
Edik Dovnar
Valeriy Zubarev
Yelizaveta Uvarova
Rita Gladunko
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
