Poster of Seven Winters in Tehran
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Seven Winters in Tehran

Seven Winters in Tehran

Sieben Winter in Teheran 18+
Synopsis

After seven years in prison, a female student in Tehran is hanged for murder. She had acted in self-defence against a rapist. For a pardon, she would have had to retract her testimony. This moving film reopens the case.
Country France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 April 2025
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
29 March 2023 France TP
14 September 2023 Germany
Worldwide Gross $6,034
Production Made In Germany Filmproduktion, Gloria Films, TS Productions
Also known as
Sieben Winter in Teheran, Seven Winters in Tehran, Balam-i naleul delyeogage haejuo, Sept hivers à Téhéran, Sete Invernos em Teerão, Sette inverni a Teheran, Siedem zim w Teheranie, Siete inviernos en Teherán, Семь зим в Тегеране, Сім зим у Тегерані
Director
Steffi Niederzoll
Cast
Reyhaneh Jabbari
Shole Pakravan
Fereydoon Jabbari
Shahrzad Jabbari
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
