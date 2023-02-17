After seven years in prison, a female student in Tehran is hanged for murder. She had acted in self-defence against a rapist. For a pardon, she would have had to retract her testimony. This moving film reopens the case.
CountryFrance / Germany
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere30 April 2025
World premiere17 February 2023
Release date
29 March 2023
France
TP
14 September 2023
Germany
Worldwide Gross$6,034
ProductionMade In Germany Filmproduktion, Gloria Films, TS Productions
Also known as
Sieben Winter in Teheran, Seven Winters in Tehran, Balam-i naleul delyeogage haejuo, Sept hivers à Téhéran, Sete Invernos em Teerão, Sette inverni a Teheran, Siedem zim w Teheranie, Siete inviernos en Teherán, Семь зим в Тегеране, Сім зим у Тегерані