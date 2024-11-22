Menu
Russian
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 November 2024
Release date
22 November 2024 Finland 12
Budget €325,000
Production Kinocompany
Also known as
Tiedustelijat, Spanarna
Director
Ari Matikainen
Cast
Joonas Saartamo
6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Tiedustelijat Trailer
