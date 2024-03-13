Menu
Blueberry Dreams

Blueberry Dreams 18+
Synopsis

Led by the good-hearted father Soso, a family of four starts a blueberry farm to secure their future together. But with a home in northern Georgia, their village is close to the troubled border with the Russian-backed region of Abkhazia, where new conflicts have been rumbling for 30 years. Soso is a retired engineer, but together with his wife Nino and their sons Giorgi and Lazare, he throws himself into the ‘Plant the Future’ programme set up by the Georgian authorities to stabilise the area. Nino is haunted by memories of the war and dreams of her children experiencing the world, while Soso wants to maintain their connection to the land. But Giorgi and Lazare long for a different future, immersing themselves in anime and dreaming of visiting Japan. In the midst of their daily lives, the family navigates between hardship, joy and contemplation of a different future.
Country Belgium / France / Georgia / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2024
Release date
21 September 2024 Georgia R
Budget €250,000
Production Iota Production, Parachute Films, Wide Studios
Also known as
Blueberry Dreams, Helesinised unistused, Lurji Motsvi
Director
Elene Mikaberidze
Cast
Giorgi Meladze
Lazare Meladze
Soso Meladze
Nino Torchinava
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
