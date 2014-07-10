Áron stands in his life as an average 29-year-old weirdo. He has many contemporary complexes, a fresh university degree, and a recent break up. His parents have to support him financially as he is still a job seeker and while Áron is agonizing on his lost love, he is always interrupted by something; it seems like he’s not the main character in his life.
CountryHungary
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year2014
World premiere10 July 2014
Release date
10 July 2014
Czechia
29 October 2015
Germany
30 October 2014
Hungary
16
Budget7,912,867 HUF
Worldwide Gross$181,554
ProductionProton Cinema, Színház- és Filmmüvészeti Egyetem
Also known as
VAN valami furcsa és megmagyarázhatatlan, For Some Inexplicable Reason, Aus unerfindlichen Gründen, Del nepaaiskinamos priezasties, Din motive inexplicable, Iz nepoznatog razloga, Jsou veci divné a nevysvetlitelné, Po neobyasnimi prichini, Por Alguma Razão Inexplicável, Sens życia oraz jego brak, Без всяких на то причин, 포 섬 인 이넥스플리커블 리즌