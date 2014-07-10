Menu
Poster of For Some Inexplicable Reason
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films For Some Inexplicable Reason

For Some Inexplicable Reason

VAN valami furcsa és megmagyarázhatatlan 18+
Synopsis

Áron stands in his life as an average 29-year-old weirdo. He has many contemporary complexes, a fresh university degree, and a recent break up. His parents have to support him financially as he is still a job seeker and while Áron is agonizing on his lost love, he is always interrupted by something; it seems like he’s not the main character in his life.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 10 July 2014
Release date
10 July 2014 Czechia
29 October 2015 Germany
30 October 2014 Hungary 16
Budget 7,912,867 HUF
Worldwide Gross $181,554
Production Proton Cinema, Színház- és Filmmüvészeti Egyetem
Also known as
VAN valami furcsa és megmagyarázhatatlan, For Some Inexplicable Reason, Aus unerfindlichen Gründen, Del nepaaiskinamos priezasties, Din motive inexplicable, Iz nepoznatog razloga, Jsou veci divné a nevysvetlitelné, Po neobyasnimi prichini, Por Alguma Razão Inexplicável, Sens życia oraz jego brak, Без всяких на то причин, 포 섬 인 이넥스플리커블 리즌
Director
Gábor Reisz
Cast
Áron Ferenczik
Katalin Takács
Zsolt Kovács
Zalán Makranczy
Júlia Huzella
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
