Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Empty Nets
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Empty Nets

Empty Nets

Leere Netze 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Amir, a young Iranian, signs on with a fisherman on the rugged Caspian Sea coast in order to earn the money he needs to marry his sweetheart, Narges. But in so doing, he becomes entangled in the criminal machinations of caviar poaching. Piece by piece, a complex hierarchy is revealed in a parallel realm that becomes ever more constricting and oppressive, endangering Amir’s relationship with Narges as well.
Country Germany / Iran
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 June 2023
Release date
18 January 2024 Germany 12
31 May 2024 Spain
Production Basis Berlin Filmproduktion, Living Pictures Production, RainyPictures
Also known as
Toorhaye Khali, Leere Netze, Boş Ağlar, Empty Nets, Les Filets vides, Plase goale, Prázdné Sítě, Puste sieci, Redes vacías, Tomma nät, Tyhjät verkot, Пустые Сети, 禁戀之網
Director
Behrooz Karamizade
Cast
Sadaf Asgari
Ali Bagheri
Ali Bagheri
Behzad Dorani
Pantea Panahiha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more