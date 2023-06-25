Amir, a young Iranian, signs on with a fisherman on the rugged Caspian Sea coast in order to earn the money he needs to marry his sweetheart, Narges. But in so doing, he becomes entangled in the criminal machinations of caviar poaching. Piece by piece, a complex hierarchy is revealed in a parallel realm that becomes ever more constricting and oppressive, endangering Amir’s relationship with Narges as well.
CountryGermany / Iran
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere25 June 2023
Release date
18 January 2024
Germany
12
31 May 2024
Spain
ProductionBasis Berlin Filmproduktion, Living Pictures Production, RainyPictures