A young drifter meets up with a strange old man who claims that he has been taught to fly by birds
CountryFrance / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year1981
Online premiere17 August 2023
World premiere20 May 1981
Release date
20 May 1981
France
15 April 1983
USA
ProductionGaumont, Les Productions Audiovisuelles, Phénix Productions
Also known as
Les années lumière, Light Years Away, A años luz, A Anos-Luz, Años luz, Els anys llum, Fényévek távolában, Fényévekre innen, Gli anni luce, Işık Yılları Ötesinde, Lata świetlne, Lichtjahre entfernt, Los años luz, Lysår herfra, Os Anos de Luz, På ljusårs avstånd, Valovuosien päässä, 光年のかなた