Poster of Light Years Away
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Light Years Away

Light Years Away

Les années lumière 18+
Synopsis

A young drifter meets up with a strange old man who claims that he has been taught to fly by birds
Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1981
Online premiere 17 August 2023
World premiere 20 May 1981
Release date
20 May 1981 France
15 April 1983 USA
Production Gaumont, Les Productions Audiovisuelles, Phénix Productions
Also known as
Les années lumière, Light Years Away, A años luz, A Anos-Luz, Años luz, Els anys llum, Fényévek távolában, Fényévekre innen, Gli anni luce, Işık Yılları Ötesinde, Lata świetlne, Lichtjahre entfernt, Los años luz, Lysår herfra, Os Anos de Luz, På ljusårs avstånd, Valovuosien päässä, 光年のかなた
Director
Alain Tanner
Cast
Trevor Howard
Mick Ford
Bernice Stegers
Henri Virlojeux
Johnny Murphy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
