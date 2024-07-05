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Poster of Arbenina
Arbenina - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Arbenina

Arbenina

, 2024
Arbenina
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Arbenina
Arbenina - Trailer
Arbenina  Trailer

Cast

Diana Arbenina
Diana Arbenina
Self
Galina Fedchenko
Self
Marta Arbenina
Self
Artyom Arbenin
Self
Stas Veselov
Self
Denis Zhdanov
Self
Sergey Makarov
Self
Director Angelina Ashman
Writer Aleksandr Telyosov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 July 2024
World premiere 5 July 2024
Production MTS Media
Also known as
Arbenina, Арбенина

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Arbenina - Trailer
Arbenina Trailer
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