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Arbenina
Arbenina
, 2024
Arbenina
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Arbenina
Trailer
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Cast
Diana Arbenina
Self
Galina Fedchenko
Self
Marta Arbenina
Self
Artyom Arbenin
Self
Stas Veselov
Self
Denis Zhdanov
Self
Sergey Makarov
Self
Director
Angelina Ashman
Writer
Aleksandr Telyosov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
58 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
5 July 2024
World premiere
5 July 2024
Production
MTS Media
Also known as
Arbenina, Арбенина
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