Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Indian 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Indian 2

Indian 2

Indian 2 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Senapathy returns to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media.
Indian 2 - trailer
Indian 2  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 August 2024
World premiere 12 July 2024
Release date
20 July 2024 Czechia
19 July 2024 Finland 12
12 July 2024 Great Britain 15
12 July 2024 India UA
12 July 2024 Poland
12 July 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 2,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,883,599
Production Lyca Productions, Red Giant Movies
Also known as
Indian 2, Bharateeyudu 2, Indialane 2, Indian 2 - Tolerance Zero, Индиец 2, हिन्दुस्तानी II
Director
S. Shankar
S. Shankar
Cast
Kamal Haasan
Priya Bhavani Shankar
Siddharth
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Samuthirakani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
3.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

A crane mishap on the film’s set claimed the lives of three crew members and left ten others injured. R. Rathnavelu acted as the interim cinematographer at the time, since the principal cinematographer, Ravi Varman, was unavailable. In fact, director Shankar, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal narrowly avoided the incident themselves. After the accident, Shankar donated ₹1 crore to the families of those affected.

Film Trailers All trailers
Indian 2 - trailer
Indian 2 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more