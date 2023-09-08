Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Queen of My Dreams
Poster of The Queen of My Dreams
Poster of The Queen of My Dreams
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Queen of My Dreams

The Queen of My Dreams

The Queen of My Dreams 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Azra is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming- of-age in rural Canada.
Country Canada / Pakistan
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 October 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
22 March 2024 Canada
6 September 2024 Great Britain 12A
11 April 2024 Pakistan
Worldwide Gross $17,913
Production Baby Daal Productions, Shut up & Colour Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
The Queen of My Dreams, A Rainha dos Meus Sonhos, Álmaim királynője, Królowa moich snów, Me, My Mom & Sharmila
Director
Fawzia Mirza
Cast
Bakhtawar Mazhar
Amrit Kaur
Hamza Haq
Nimra Bucha
Charlie Boyle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more