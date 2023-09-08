Azra is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming- of-age in rural Canada.
CountryCanada / Pakistan
Runtime1 hour 37 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere23 October 2024
World premiere8 September 2023
Release date
22 March 2024
Canada
6 September 2024
Great Britain
12A
11 April 2024
Pakistan
Worldwide Gross$17,913
ProductionBaby Daal Productions, Shut up & Colour Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
The Queen of My Dreams, A Rainha dos Meus Sonhos, Álmaim királynője, Królowa moich snów, Me, My Mom & Sharmila