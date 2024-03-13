Menu
Russian
Balomania

Balomania 18+
Synopsis

With police and bounty hunters hot on her heels, a young filmmaker embarks on a wild ride with a Brazilian brotherhood of balloon builders. A real-life action film with an incredible story about finding freedom against all odds.
Country Denmark / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2024
Release date
8 October 2024 Lithuania N13
Production House of Real, Polar Star Films
Also known as
Balomania, Balomania - Ballon-bandernes hemmelige broderskab, Баломания: Секретная субкультура фавел
Director
Sissel Morell Dargis
Cast
Jabá Ricardo Mariano
Ton Everton Soares
Sissel Morell Dargis
8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
