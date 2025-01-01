Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dune Messiah
1 poster
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Dune Messiah

Dune Messiah

Dune: Part Three
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

The third entry in the Dune film series, adapted from Dune Messiah, the second in Frank Herbert's series of six novels.
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 December 2026
Release date
17 December 2026 Germany
18 December 2026 Great Britain
18 December 2026 Ireland
18 December 2026 Spain
18 December 2026 USA
Production Legendary Entertainment, Pioneer Stillking Films, Villeneuve Films
Also known as
Dune: Part Three, Diuna: Część 3, Дюна: Частина третя
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve
Cast
Zendaya
Zendaya
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
All parts of "Dune" All parts of "Dune"

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more