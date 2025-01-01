Menu
Films
Dune Messiah
Dune Messiah
Dune: Part Three
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Synopsis
The third entry in the Dune film series, adapted from Dune Messiah, the second in Frank Herbert's series of six novels.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 December 2026
Release date
17 December 2026
Germany
18 December 2026
Great Britain
18 December 2026
Ireland
18 December 2026
Spain
18 December 2026
USA
Production
Legendary Entertainment, Pioneer Stillking Films, Villeneuve Films
Also known as
Dune: Part Three, Diuna: Część 3, Дюна: Частина третя
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Cast
Zendaya
Timothee Chalamet
Anya Taylor-Joy
Robert Pattinson
Florence Pugh
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
All parts of "Dune"
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
