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Poster of After Leaving
4.2
Kinoafisha Films After Leaving
4.2

After Leaving

, 2023
After Leaving
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of After Leaving
4.2

Synopsis

After a long time away, Arash returns to his hometown and looks for his missing person.

Cast

Saber Abar
Elaheh Afshari
Khosro Ahmadi
Sara Bahrami
Ehteram Boroumand
Roshanak Gerami
Yasna Mirtahmasb
Erfan Naseri
Ayda Ofoghi
Pantea Panahiha
Director Reza Nejati
Composer Masoud Sekhavat Doust
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 February 2023
Also known as
After Leaving, Bad Az Raftan, После ухода

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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