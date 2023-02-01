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4.2
Kinoafisha
Films
After Leaving
4.2
After Leaving
, 2023
After Leaving
Iran / Drama / 18+
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4.2
Synopsis
After a long time away, Arash returns to his hometown and looks for his missing person.
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Cast
Saber Abar
Elaheh Afshari
Khosro Ahmadi
Sara Bahrami
Ehteram Boroumand
Roshanak Gerami
Yasna Mirtahmasb
Erfan Naseri
Ayda Ofoghi
Pantea Panahiha
Director
Reza Nejati
Composer
Masoud Sekhavat Doust
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 February 2023
Also known as
After Leaving, Bad Az Raftan, После ухода
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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