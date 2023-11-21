Finding your tribe is one of life’s greatest pleasures—and losing it is one of the greatest sorrows. In Amy Nicholson’s beautifully observed film, working-class Americans gather every summer at a seaside trailer park in Chincoteague, Virginia, to enjoy the simple pleasures of a scrappy, no-frills vacationland, and each others’ company. When a developer buys the land and reimagines the property, the inhabitants of this shabby Shangri-La wistfully eke out the joys of one last summer together as a melancholic twilight hangs in the air.