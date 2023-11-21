Menu
Poster of Happy Campers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Happy Campers

Happy Campers

Happy Campers 18+
Synopsis

Finding your tribe is one of life’s greatest pleasures—and losing it is one of the greatest sorrows. In Amy Nicholson’s beautifully observed film, working-class Americans gather every summer at a seaside trailer park in Chincoteague, Virginia, to enjoy the simple pleasures of a scrappy, no-frills vacationland, and each others’ company. When a developer buys the land and reimagines the property, the inhabitants of this shabby Shangri-La wistfully eke out the joys of one last summer together as a melancholic twilight hangs in the air.
Happy Campers - trailer
Happy Campers  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 September 2024
World premiere 21 November 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
Production Myrtle & Olive
Also known as
Happy Campers, Sretni kamperi
Director
Amy Nicholson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Happy Campers - trailer
Happy Campers Trailer
Stills
