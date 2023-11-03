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Poster of May
Kinoafisha Films May

May

, 2023
Mei de bai tian he hei ye
China / Drama / 18+
Poster of May

Synopsis

After two failed marriages, Mei still firmly believes in love.

Cast

Yumei Chen
Shouyun Liu
Yanfu Liu
Xiuzhen Zhang
Director Dong Luo
Composer B6
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 November 2023
Also known as
Mei de bai tian he hei ye, May, Мэй, 梅的白天和黑夜

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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