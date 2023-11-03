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Kinoafisha
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May
May
, 2023
Mei de bai tian he hei ye
China / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
After two failed marriages, Mei still firmly believes in love.
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Cast
Yumei Chen
Shouyun Liu
Yanfu Liu
Xiuzhen Zhang
Director
Dong Luo
Composer
B6
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 November 2023
Also known as
Mei de bai tian he hei ye, May, Мэй, 梅的白天和黑夜
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