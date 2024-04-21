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6.4
Kinoafisha Films Tigers on the Rise
6.4

Tigers on the Rise

, 2024
Tigers on the Rise
USA / Documentary / 18+
6.4

Synopsis

Celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world's most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India's forest reserves into farms and villages.

Cast

Blair Underwood
Narrator
David Mothershaw
David Mothershaw
Pooja Rathod
Kalyan Varma
Kalyan Varma
Director Rob Sullivan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 April 2024
World premiere 21 April 2024
Production Disneynature
Also known as
Tigers on the Rise, India tigrisei: így készült, Za kulisami filmu 'Tygrys', 老虎崛起

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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