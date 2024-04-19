Menu
Poster of Do Aur Do Pyaar
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar 18+
Synopsis

Kavya and Ani are a married couple. They live together, but are estranged from one another. They are both having long-standing extramarital affairs—she with Vikram and he with Nora.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 April 2024
Release date
19 April 2024 Great Britain 12A
19 April 2024 India UA
19 April 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $22,232
Production Applause Entertainment Ltd., Ellipsis Entertainment, Post Cartel
Also known as
Do Aur Do Pyaar, Два плюс два - это любовь
Director
Shirsha Guha Thakurta
Cast
Vidya Balan
Pratik Gandhi
Ileana D'Cruz
Sendhil Ramamurthy
Thalaivasal Vijay
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
