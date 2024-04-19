Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Do Aur Do Pyaar
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Kavya and Ani are a married couple. They live together, but are estranged from one another. They are both having long-standing extramarital affairs—she with Vikram and he with Nora.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
19 April 2024
Release date
19 April 2024
Great Britain
12A
19 April 2024
India
UA
19 April 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$22,232
Production
Applause Entertainment Ltd., Ellipsis Entertainment, Post Cartel
Also known as
Do Aur Do Pyaar, Два плюс два - это любовь
Director
Shirsha Guha Thakurta
Cast
Vidya Balan
Pratik Gandhi
Ileana D'Cruz
Sendhil Ramamurthy
Thalaivasal Vijay
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Venkat
Do you know when I drive slowly?
[pause]
Venkat
When you are in the car.
