A film about the phenomenon of Alexander Dubček, a Czechoslovak politician, one of the most prominent personalities of the Prague Spring of 1968, author of the concept of “socialism with a human face”.
CountryCzechia / Slovakia
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere2 July 2023
Release date
16 May 2024
Czechia
21 September 2023
Slovakia
Worldwide Gross$9,403
ProductionAtelier.doc, Ceská Televize, Endorfilm
Also known as
All Men Become Brothers, Všetci ľudia budú bratia, Všichni lidé budou bratři, Все люди станут братьями