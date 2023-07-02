Menu
Poster of All Men Become Brothers
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha Films All Men Become Brothers

All Men Become Brothers

Všichni lidé budou bratři 18+
Synopsis

A film about the phenomenon of Alexander Dubček, a Czechoslovak politician, one of the most prominent personalities of the Prague Spring of 1968, author of the concept of “socialism with a human face”.
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 July 2023
16 May 2024 Czechia
21 September 2023 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $9,403
Production Atelier.doc, Ceská Televize, Endorfilm
All Men Become Brothers, Všetci ľudia budú bratia, Všichni lidé budou bratři, Все люди станут братьями
Director
Robert Kirchhoff
Cast
Umberto Echo
Pavel Kohout
Romano Prodi
7.0
7.1 IMDb
