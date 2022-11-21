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5.3
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Erhart
5.3
Erhart
, 2022
Erhart
Czechia / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Synopsis
Erhart wants to protect his mentally ill mother from the forced sale of her home. Doing so, he uncovers a scheme that reveals the secrets of his long-vanished father. Family story meets the legacy of post-socialist transformation.
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Cast
Elizaveta Maximová
Filip Brezina
Petra Jungmannová
Premysl Bures
Klára Soukupová
Director
Jan Brezina
Writer
Jan Brezina
Composer
Martin Hula
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
21 November 2022
Release date
1 June 2023
Czechia
U
Production
IS Produkce, I/O post, Xova Film
Also known as
Erhart
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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