Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Erhart
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Erhart
5.3

Erhart

, 2022
Erhart
Czechia / 18+
Poster of Erhart
5.3

Synopsis

Erhart wants to protect his mentally ill mother from the forced sale of her home. Doing so, he uncovers a scheme that reveals the secrets of his long-vanished father. Family story meets the legacy of post-socialist transformation.

Cast

Elizaveta Maximová
Filip Brezina
Petra Jungmannová
Premysl Bures
Klára Soukupová
Director Jan Brezina
Writer Jan Brezina
Composer Martin Hula
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 21 November 2022
Release date
1 June 2023 Czechia U
Production IS Produkce, I/O post, Xova Film
Also known as
Erhart

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more