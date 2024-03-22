6.4Rebel
Rebel, 2024
India / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Students who study in the town and how they are affected by the politics unfolding in the institution
Cast
Mamitha Baiju
Sara Mary John
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Kathiresan
Karunas
Udhayakumar sir
Adithya Bhaskar
Selvaraj
Shalu Rahim
Charlie
Subramaniam Siva
Ramalingam
Venkitesh V.P.
Anthony
Kalloori Vinoth
Pandi
Chembil Ashokan
Athira
Director Nikesh
Writer Nikesh
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 March 2024
Release date
|22 March 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|22 March 2024
|India
|22 March 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Worldwide Gross $6,633
Production Studio Green, Thirukumaran Entertainment
Also known as
Rebel
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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