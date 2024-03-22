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Poster of Rebel
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Rebel
6.4

Rebel

, 2024
Rebel
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Rebel
6.4

Synopsis

Students who study in the town and how they are affected by the politics unfolding in the institution

Cast

Mamitha Baiju
Sara Mary John
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Kathiresan
Karunas
Udhayakumar sir
Adithya Bhaskar
Selvaraj
Shalu Rahim
Charlie
Subramaniam Siva
Ramalingam
Venkitesh V.P.
Anthony
Kalloori Vinoth
Pandi
Chembil Ashokan
Athira
Director Nikesh
Writer Nikesh
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 March 2024
Release date
22 March 2024 Great Britain 12A
22 March 2024 India
22 March 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $6,633
Production Studio Green, Thirukumaran Entertainment
Also known as
Rebel

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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