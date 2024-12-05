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5.9
Kinoafisha Films Al otro barrio
5.9

Al otro barrio

, 2024
Al otro barrio
Spain / Comedy / 18+
5.9

Synopsis

Trying to deceive the Treasury has been a very tempting option for Andrés (Quim Gutiérrez), but he didn't count on them ending up getting caught. And that is exactly what has happened to him. In addition to the million-dollar fine that has fallen on him, he must now move his offices to the Los Caños neighborhood, in the most marginal suburb of the capital, or so it seems to him. But Andrés was taking advantage of a juicy subsidy for having his headquarters there, without him having ever set foot in the neighborhood. Reluctantly, he and his employees move to Los Caños and that is not as bad as they expected... It is worse.

Cast

Quim Gutiérrez
Quim Gutiérrez
Andrés
Sara Sálamo
Sara
Francesc Orella
Francesc Orella
Carmen Ruiz
Jorge Suquet
Jordi
Hamza Zaidi
Ibra
Javier Herrera
Benja
María de Nati
Lara
Yaël Belicha
Adela
Elena Ballesteros
Natalia
Fernando Valdivielso
Fernando Valdivielso
Lucho
Nene
Policía
Director Mar Olid
Writer Daniel Monedero, Francisco Arnal, Khaled Amara, Mohamed Hamidi
Composer Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 December 2024
Release date
5 December 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,281,315
Production Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA), Mediaset España, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group
Also known as
Al otro barrio

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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