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7.1
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Legend of the Lost Locket
7.1
Legend of the Lost Locket
, 2024
Legend of the Lost Locket
USA / Comedy, Drama, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
7.1
Synopsis
When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long-lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff.
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Cast
Beverley Elliott
Aunt Enid
Andrea Stefancikova
Poppy Evans
Natasha Burnett
Amelia Scott
Kevin O'Grady
Jack O Shea
Viv Leacock
Marcus Forrest
Samantha Cole
Francine Halbrook
Hrothgar Mathews
Mayor Bob Truman
Isabel Birch
Hannah
Christina Lewall
Claudia
Zak Santiago
Luis Alvarez
Director
Kevin Fair
Writer
Michelle Ricci
Composer
Terry Frewer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
4 April 2024
World premiere
4 April 2024
Production
Hallmark Media, Hunt Films, Mystique Films
Also known as
Legend of the Lost Locket, A Lenda do Medalhão Perdido, Legenda izgubljenog medaljona, Legenda o izgubljenom medaljonu, The Hunt for Love
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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