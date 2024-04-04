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7.1
Kinoafisha Films Legend of the Lost Locket
7.1

Legend of the Lost Locket

, 2024
Legend of the Lost Locket
USA / Comedy, Drama, Detective / 18+
7.1

Synopsis

When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long-lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff.

Cast

Beverley Elliott
Aunt Enid
Andrea Stefancikova
Poppy Evans
Natasha Burnett
Amelia Scott
Kevin O'Grady
Jack O Shea
Viv Leacock
Marcus Forrest
Samantha Cole
Francine Halbrook
Hrothgar Mathews
Mayor Bob Truman
Isabel Birch
Hannah
Christina Lewall
Claudia
Zak Santiago
Luis Alvarez
Director Kevin Fair
Writer Michelle Ricci
Composer Terry Frewer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 April 2024
World premiere 4 April 2024
Production Hallmark Media, Hunt Films, Mystique Films
Also known as
Legend of the Lost Locket, A Lenda do Medalhão Perdido, Legenda izgubljenog medaljona, Legenda o izgubljenom medaljonu, The Hunt for Love

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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