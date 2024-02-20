Svitlana, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian, examines the colonised part of her consciousness and tries to find answers to the question of how Soviet totalitarianism and Russification influenced the relationships within her family.
CountryGermany / Sweden / Ukraine
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere31 August 2025
World premiere20 February 2024
ProductionAlbatros Communicos, Film i Väst
Also known as
A Bit of a Stranger, Drei Frauen aus Mariupol, Marioupol, trois femmes et une guerre, Mariupol - Tre kvinnor och ett krig, Trochę obca, Um Pouco Estrangeira, Трішки чужа