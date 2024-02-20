Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Bit of a Stranger
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films A Bit of a Stranger

A Bit of a Stranger

A Bit of a Stranger 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Svitlana, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian, examines the colonised part of her consciousness and tries to find answers to the question of how Soviet totalitarianism and Russification influenced the relationships within her family.
Country Germany / Sweden / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 31 August 2025
World premiere 20 February 2024
Production Albatros Communicos, Film i Väst
Also known as
A Bit of a Stranger, Drei Frauen aus Mariupol, Marioupol, trois femmes et une guerre, Mariupol - Tre kvinnor och ett krig, Trochę obca, Um Pouco Estrangeira, Трішки чужа
Director
Svitlana Lishchinska
Cast
Svitlana Lishchinska
Alexadra Lishchynska
Valentyna Zahumenna
Stefania Kudiakova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more