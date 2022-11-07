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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Breathe
7.3
Breathe
, 2022
Respire
Canada / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.3
Synopsis
Fouad, a 15-year-old Moroccan immigrant, and Max, a 27-year-old "old stock" Quebecer, both live frustrating lives. Their respective destinies lead them face to face, in a situation from which neither will emerge unscathed.
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Cast
Amédamine Ouerghi
Fouad
Frédéric Lemay
Max
Claudia Bouvette
Vincent Fafard
Felix
Guillaume Laurin
Roger Léger
Gilles
Mohamed Marouazi
Atif
Sasha Migliarese
Professeure
Luis Oliva
Éric
Houda Rihani
Director
Onur Karaman
Writer
Onur Karaman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
7 November 2022
Release date
27 January 2023
Canada
Production
Karaman Productions, UGO Média
Also known as
Respire, Breathe, Oddychaj
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 3 March 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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