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Poster of Breathe
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Breathe
7.3

Breathe

, 2022
Respire
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Breathe
7.3

Synopsis

Fouad, a 15-year-old Moroccan immigrant, and Max, a 27-year-old "old stock" Quebecer, both live frustrating lives. Their respective destinies lead them face to face, in a situation from which neither will emerge unscathed.

Cast

Amédamine Ouerghi
Fouad
Frédéric Lemay
Max
Claudia Bouvette
Vincent Fafard
Felix
Guillaume Laurin
Roger Léger
Gilles
Mohamed Marouazi
Atif
Sasha Migliarese
Professeure
Luis Oliva
Éric
Houda Rihani
Director Onur Karaman
Writer Onur Karaman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 November 2022
Release date
27 January 2023 Canada
Production Karaman Productions, UGO Média
Also known as
Respire, Breathe, Oddychaj

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 3 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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