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Poster of Karaganda
6.1
Karaganda - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Karaganda
6.1

Karaganda

, 2023
Karaganda
USA / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Karaganda
6.1
Karaganda - Dubbed trailer
Karaganda  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After destroying a Russian airbase in a botched arms deal, Brighton Beach gangster Vladimir must survive the ensuing mafia war and keep his family safe.

Cast

Natasha Blasick
Elena Bernshtein
Ilia Volok
Ilia Volok
General Saburov
Dimiter D. Marinov
Vanya
Konstantin Lavysh
Konstantin Lavysh
Vladimir Bernshtein
Roman Mitichyan
Roman Mitichyan
Armen Minasyan
Anna Oris
Anna Oris
Andy Gates
Male Parent
Irina Dubova
Masha
Valeria Sweet
Olga
Sean Berube
FBI Agent
Richie Stephens
Lyosha
Martin Harris
Zavarov
Director Max Weissberg
Writer Max Weissberg, Nina Gortinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 January 2024
Release date
30 January 2025 Russia Cinemaus Studio
15 March 2024 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $1,672
Production Fabland Investments, Luftmensch Films
Also known as
Karaganda: Red Mafia, Караганда

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 19 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Karaganda - Dubbed trailer
Karaganda Dubbed trailer
Karaganda - Trailer
Karaganda Trailer
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