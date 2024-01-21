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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Karaganda
6.1
Karaganda
, 2023
Karaganda
USA / Action / 18+
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6.1
Karaganda
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
After destroying a Russian airbase in a botched arms deal, Brighton Beach gangster Vladimir must survive the ensuing mafia war and keep his family safe.
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Cast
Natasha Blasick
Elena Bernshtein
Ilia Volok
General Saburov
Dimiter D. Marinov
Vanya
Konstantin Lavysh
Vladimir Bernshtein
Roman Mitichyan
Armen Minasyan
Anna Oris
Andy Gates
Male Parent
Irina Dubova
Masha
Valeria Sweet
Olga
Sean Berube
FBI Agent
Richie Stephens
Lyosha
Martin Harris
Zavarov
Director
Max Weissberg
Writer
Max Weissberg
,
Nina Gortinski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 January 2024
Release date
30 January 2025
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
15 March 2024
Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross
$1,672
Production
Fabland Investments, Luftmensch Films
Also known as
Karaganda: Red Mafia, Караганда
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 19 August 2026
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Dubbed trailer
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