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Poster of Not Your Average Family
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Not Your Average Family
5.5

Not Your Average Family

, 2024
Iyi Bir Aile Degiliz
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Not Your Average Family
5.5

Synopsis

The life of 35-year-old Murat, who lives with his family in a neighborhood in Istanbul, is turned upside down by the death of his father. The question of whether to bury his father in Istanbul or in the village causes divisions within the family. As the father is about to be buried in a cemetery in Istanbul, the family realizes that the deceased is someone else. Murat, influenced by his cousin Hızır, begins to suspect each member of the family, and his paranoia escalates within this chaotic day. At the end of the night, Murat will be confronted with the truth that he is indeed an integral part of this family that he has always rejected.

Cast

Erkan Kolçak Köstendil
Erkan Kolçak Köstendil
Hizir
Sarp Apak
Sinan
Kaan Yildirim
Murat
Derya Karadas
Derya Karadas
Çiçek
Sinasi Yurtsever
Niyazi
Asiye Dinçsoy
Zehra
Melisa Dogu
Serap
Vedat Erincin
Osman
Ali Köstekçi
Lahmacuncu
Nergis Çorakçi
Fatma
Director Haki Biçici
Writer Haki Biçici
Composer Mert Oktan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Release date
9 February 2024 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $119,168
Production Olympos Films
Also known as
Iyi Bir Aile Degiliz, İyi Bir Aile Değiliz, Not Your Average Family

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
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Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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