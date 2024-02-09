The life of 35-year-old Murat, who lives with his family in a neighborhood in Istanbul, is turned upside down by the death of his father. The question of whether to bury his father in Istanbul or in the village causes divisions within the family. As the father is about to be buried in a cemetery in Istanbul, the family realizes that the deceased is someone else. Murat, influenced by his cousin Hızır, begins to suspect each member of the family, and his paranoia escalates within this chaotic day. At the end of the night, Murat will be confronted with the truth that he is indeed an integral part of this family that he has always rejected.

Expand