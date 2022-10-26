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Poster of Suddenly
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Suddenly
6.6

Suddenly

, 2022
Suddenly
Germany, Turkey / Drama / 18+
Poster of Suddenly
6.6

Synopsis

Reyhan realizes that she has lost her sense of smell during a short vacation. Although the possibility of a serious illness worries her, she will follow her instincts to regain her sense of smell instead of undergoing further tests.

Cast

Öner Erkan
Aysenil Samlioglu
Dilan Çiçek Deniz
Serif Erol
Serif Erol
Defne Kayalar
Aysel Yildirim
Esra Kizildogan
Mehmet Bilge Aslan
Su Çeper
Öyküsu Özyürek
Director Melisa Önel
Writer Feride Çiçekoglu, Melisa Önel
Composer Branislav Jovancevic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 May 2024
World premiere 26 October 2022
Release date
24 February 2024 Serbia
22 December 2023 Turkey 13+
Worldwide Gross $10,346
Production Vigo Film
Also known as
Aniden, Suddenly, 突然に

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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