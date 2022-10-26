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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Suddenly
6.6
Suddenly
, 2022
Suddenly
Germany, Turkey / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
Reyhan realizes that she has lost her sense of smell during a short vacation. Although the possibility of a serious illness worries her, she will follow her instincts to regain her sense of smell instead of undergoing further tests.
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Cast
Öner Erkan
Aysenil Samlioglu
Dilan Çiçek Deniz
Serif Erol
Defne Kayalar
Aysel Yildirim
Esra Kizildogan
Mehmet Bilge Aslan
Su Çeper
Öyküsu Özyürek
Director
Melisa Önel
Writer
Feride Çiçekoglu
,
Melisa Önel
Composer
Branislav Jovancevic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
25 May 2024
World premiere
26 October 2022
Release date
24 February 2024
Serbia
22 December 2023
Turkey
13+
Worldwide Gross
$10,346
Production
Vigo Film
Also known as
Aniden, Suddenly, 突然に
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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