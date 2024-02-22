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Poster of IJ Inspector Jamshed
Kinoafisha Films IJ Inspector Jamshed

IJ Inspector Jamshed

, 2024
IJ Inspector Jamshed
UAE / Action, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of IJ Inspector Jamshed

Synopsis

Conjointly, ancient artifacts around the world are vanishing and the archaeologists and scientists responsible for handling them are disappearing too. Questioning who is responsible and why, a rogue diplomat suddenly comes into possession of a valuable artifact and, fearing the dangers that come with it, entrusts it to three children, the cleverest and most ingenious of them all, the Jamsheds. Inspector Jamshed, the lauded detective whose crime-solving accomplishments inspire a nation, is beloved by many and feared by the rest – that is, the criminals. As the relic is now in the hands of the Jamsheds, a suspenseful chase ensues with an array of espionage agents, assassins, underworld thugs, and a secret society that knows the artifact's true destructive power, all of them determined to take the relic for themselves.

Cast

Faran Tahir
Zafar Burki
Asif Raza Mir
Khan Rehman
Omair Rana
Inspector Jamshed
Ahad Raza Mir
Behzaad
Anoushay Abbas
Mrs. Jamshed
Orli Shuka
Ahmed
Jad Hadid
Inspector Ikram
Eri Shuka
Aide
Daria Gz
Dye
Casey Shannon
Skeeter
Director Fahd Nur
Writer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Eric Berg
Composer Amar Mohile
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country UAE
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Budget $12,000,000
Production Dot Republic Media, CreatorsOne Studios FZ
Also known as
IJ Inspector Jamshed

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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