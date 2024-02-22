Conjointly, ancient artifacts around the world are vanishing and the archaeologists and scientists responsible for handling them are disappearing too. Questioning who is responsible and why, a rogue diplomat suddenly comes into possession of a valuable artifact and, fearing the dangers that come with it, entrusts it to three children, the cleverest and most ingenious of them all, the Jamsheds. Inspector Jamshed, the lauded detective whose crime-solving accomplishments inspire a nation, is beloved by many and feared by the rest – that is, the criminals. As the relic is now in the hands of the Jamsheds, a suspenseful chase ensues with an array of espionage agents, assassins, underworld thugs, and a secret society that knows the artifact's true destructive power, all of them determined to take the relic for themselves.

Expand