After 50 years in theatre, film and television, Carme Elias is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Together with Claudia Pinto, a director and friend, they decide to record her last conscious voyage. The characters played by Carme accompany this difficult period, while the borders between fiction and reality disappear. Mientras seas tú / While You're Still You is a constant game of mirrors, a pact of love and friendship. A "living" film which will continue to shoot while it screens at the festival, as a powerful invitation to grab the present.