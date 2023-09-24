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Poster of While You're Still You
7.4
Kinoafisha Films While You're Still You
7.4

While You're Still You

, 2023
Mentre siguis tu
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of While You're Still You
7.4

Synopsis

After 50 years in theatre, film and television, Carme Elias is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Together with Claudia Pinto, a director and friend, they decide to record her last conscious voyage. The characters played by Carme accompany this difficult period, while the borders between fiction and reality disappear. Mientras seas tú / While You're Still You is a constant game of mirrors, a pact of love and friendship. A "living" film which will continue to shoot while it screens at the festival, as a powerful invitation to grab the present.

Cast

Carme Elias
Self
Juan Carlos Corazza
Self
Nicolás Ivanov Gispert
Self
Gael Pinto Buenache
Self
Julia Pinto Buenache
Self
Isabel Buenache
Self
Patricia Busquets
Self
Gabo Guerra
Self
Agnès Piqué Corbera
Self
Vicky Peña
Self
Writer Claudia Pinto
Composer Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 31 May 2024
World premiere 24 September 2023
Release date
9 February 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $34,692
Also known as
Mentre siguis tu, Aquí, ahora, Mientras seas tú, While You're Still You

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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