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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
On the Other Side
6.7
On the Other Side
, 2016
S one strane
Croatia, Serbia / Drama / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
20 years ago, Vesna moved her family to Zagreb, away from the events that almost destroyed their lives. However, an unexpected call will bring back the memory of a secret that she has been trying to hide all these years.
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Cast
Ksenija Marinković
Vesna
Lazar Ristovski
Zarko
Tihana Lazovic
Jadranka
Mate Gulin
Vuleticev otac
Robert Budak
Vladimir
Tony Sestan
Bozo
Tena Jeic Gajski
Nives
Vinko Kraljevic
Peric
Ivan Brkic
Mato
Alen Liveric
Vuletic
Director
Zrinko Ogresta
Writer
Mate Matisic
,
Zrinko Ogresta
Composer
Mate Matisic
,
Simun Matisic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Croatia / Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
14 February 2016
Release date
6 May 2024
Croatia
12
10 March 2016
Serbia
Production
Interfilm, Zillion Film
Also known as
S one strane, On the Other Side, Dall'altra parte, Karşı Tarafta, Kitapus, Po drugiej stronie, Στην άλλη πλευρά, На другой стороне, От другата страна
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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