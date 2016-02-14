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Poster of On the Other Side
6.7
Kinoafisha Films On the Other Side
6.7

On the Other Side

, 2016
S one strane
Croatia, Serbia / Drama / 18+
Poster of On the Other Side
6.7

Synopsis

20 years ago, Vesna moved her family to Zagreb, away from the events that almost destroyed their lives. However, an unexpected call will bring back the memory of a secret that she has been trying to hide all these years.

Cast

Ksenija Marinković
Vesna
Lazar Ristovski
Zarko
Tihana Lazovic
Jadranka
Mate Gulin
Vuleticev otac
Robert Budak
Vladimir
Tony Sestan
Bozo
Tena Jeic Gajski
Nives
Vinko Kraljevic
Peric
Ivan Brkic
Mato
Alen Liveric
Vuletic
Director Zrinko Ogresta
Writer Mate Matisic, Zrinko Ogresta
Composer Mate Matisic, Simun Matisic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 14 February 2016
Release date
6 May 2024 Croatia 12
10 March 2016 Serbia
Production Interfilm, Zillion Film
Also known as
S one strane, On the Other Side, Dall'altra parte, Karşı Tarafta, Kitapus, Po drugiej stronie, Στην άλλη πλευρά, На другой стороне, От другата страна

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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