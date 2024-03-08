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Invasión
5.5
Invasión
, 2024
Invasión
Spain / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
5.5
Synopsis
Aliens have invaded Earth, and as a result, two prisoners from opposing sides are locked in a cell, three Spanish soldiers seek refuge in a factory, and a married couple of scientists is left alone with an imprisoned extraterrestr...
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Cast
Álvaro Rico
Arturo
Claudia Salas
María Adánez
Carol
Sofía Oria
Eli
Andrés Gertrúdix
Julio
Carlos Fuentes
José Luis
Marga Arnau
Olga
Nourdin Batan
Imar
Fran Berenguer
Iker
Christian Echegoyen
WDC Soldier
Moha Saada
Soldado
Director
David Martin-Porras
Writer
Guillem Clua
Composer
Arnau Bataller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 March 2024
Release date
28 June 2024
Spain
16
Production
Secuoya Studios, Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales
Also known as
Invasión, Invasão, L'Invasion, Tulnukad maal, 风暴来袭：战火蔓延
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
15
votes
4.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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