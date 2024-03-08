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5.5
Kinoafisha Films Invasión
5.5

Invasión

, 2024
Invasión
Spain / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
5.5

Synopsis

Aliens have invaded Earth, and as a result, two prisoners from opposing sides are locked in a cell, three Spanish soldiers seek refuge in a factory, and a married couple of scientists is left alone with an imprisoned extraterrestr...

Cast

Álvaro Rico
Álvaro Rico
Arturo
Claudia Salas
Claudia Salas
María Adánez
Carol
Sofía Oria
Sofía Oria
Eli
Andrés Gertrúdix
Julio
Carlos Fuentes
José Luis
Marga Arnau
Olga
Nourdin Batan
Imar
Fran Berenguer
Iker
Christian Echegoyen
WDC Soldier
Moha Saada
Soldado
Director David Martin-Porras
Writer Guillem Clua
Composer Arnau Bataller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Release date
28 June 2024 Spain 16
Production Secuoya Studios, Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales
Also known as
Invasión, Invasão, L'Invasion, Tulnukad maal, 风暴来袭：战火蔓延

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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