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Poster of Arap Kadri and Tarzan
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Arap Kadri and Tarzan
5.7

Arap Kadri and Tarzan

, 2024
Arap Kadri ve Tarzan
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Arap Kadri and Tarzan
5.7

Synopsis

Arap Kadri, fond of his freedom, is an unruly man who lives in the forest. The same forest where Tarzan establishes order, creatures try to live an orderly life. Kadri cannot adapt to city life, throwing a wrench into the regular life