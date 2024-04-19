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Arap Kadri and Tarzan
5.7
Arap Kadri and Tarzan
, 2024
Arap Kadri ve Tarzan
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
Arap Kadri, fond of his freedom, is an unruly man who lives in the forest. The same forest where Tarzan establishes order, creatures try to live an orderly life. Kadri cannot adapt to city life, throwing a wrench into the regular life