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Poster of Киберпрестъпност
Kinoafisha Films Киберпрестъпност

Киберпрестъпност

, 2024
Киберпрестъпност
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Киберпрестъпност

Cast

Kristina Berganska
Dobi Glavincheva
Atanas Mihaylov
Sofia Raykova
Alexander Velev
Director Atanas Mihaylov
Writer Atanas Mihailov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
16 February 2024 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $45,470
Also known as
Cybercrime

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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