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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Marakkuma Nenjam
7.1
Marakkuma Nenjam
, 2024
Marakkuma Nenjam
India / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Synopsis
Coming-of-age school reunion drama in which students from the 2008 batch of a convent school are forced to get back to their school in 2018 and spend 3 months to take the board exams followed by a court order.
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Cast
Swetha Venugopal
Saranya
Munishkanth
Karthikeyan
Malina
Priyadarshini
Rakshan
Karthik
Melvin Dennis
Joseph
Prankster Rahul
Gautham
Arun Kurian
Arjun
Dheena
Salim
Kalaiyarasan Rajendren
Educationalist
Muthazhagan
Raghav
Natalie Lourds
Sukhdeep Singh
Actor
Director
Raako.Yoagandran
Writer
Akshay Poolla
,
Raako.Yoagandran
Composer
Sachin Warrier
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 February 2024
Release date
2 February 2024
India
2 February 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$1,754
Production
Filia Entertainment, Kuviyam Media
Also known as
Marakkuma Nenjam
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes
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