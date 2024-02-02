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Poster of Marakkuma Nenjam
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Marakkuma Nenjam
7.1

Marakkuma Nenjam

, 2024
Marakkuma Nenjam
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Marakkuma Nenjam
7.1

Synopsis

Coming-of-age school reunion drama in which students from the 2008 batch of a convent school are forced to get back to their school in 2018 and spend 3 months to take the board exams followed by a court order.

Cast

Swetha Venugopal
Saranya
Munishkanth
Karthikeyan
Malina
Priyadarshini
Rakshan
Karthik
Melvin Dennis
Joseph
Prankster Rahul
Gautham
Arun Kurian
Arjun
Dheena
Salim
Kalaiyarasan Rajendren
Educationalist
Muthazhagan
Raghav
Natalie Lourds
Sukhdeep Singh
Actor
Director Raako.Yoagandran
Writer Akshay Poolla, Raako.Yoagandran
Composer Sachin Warrier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 February 2024
Release date
2 February 2024 India
2 February 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $1,754
Production Filia Entertainment, Kuviyam Media
Also known as
Marakkuma Nenjam

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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