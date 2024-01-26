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Poster of Nayab
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Nayab
8.1

Nayab

, 2024
Nayab
Pakistan / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Nayab
8.1

Synopsis

In the bustling heart of Karachi, a determined girl harbors a dream to shatter stereotypes and play cricket in Pakistan, while her brother, once a rising star himself, grapples with his present. As they navigate the gritty world of local cricket scenes, their unwavering bond and the cities chaotic past become their greatest allies in this deeply Pakistani tale of ambition, resilience and family.

Cast

Yumna Zaidi
Nayab
Javed Sheikh
Shahid Sahab
Fawad Khan
Akber
Usama Khan
Zain
Adnan Siddiqui
Sikander Malik
Mohammed Ehteshamuddin
Yawar Kazmi
Huma Nawab
Piyari Baji
Noreen Gulwani
Sadia
Faryal Mehmood
Guest Appearance
Mahdi Qasmi
Bazil
Shaheera Jalil Albasit
Saba
Director Umair Nasir Ali
Writer Ali Abbas Naqvi, Basit Naqvi
Composer Shani Arshad, Ahsan Bari, Kamran Ismail
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 January 2024
Release date
2 February 2024 Great Britain 12A
26 January 2024 Pakistan
2 February 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $10,668
Production Num Films, Kenneyz Films
Also known as
Nayab

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Nayab (2024) marks Yumna Zaidi’s first appearance on the silver screen. She practised intensively for six months to convincingly portray a professional cricketer.

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