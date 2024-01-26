Interesting facts
Nayab (2024) marks Yumna Zaidi’s first appearance on the silver screen. She practised intensively for six months to convincingly portray a professional cricketer.
In the bustling heart of Karachi, a determined girl harbors a dream to shatter stereotypes and play cricket in Pakistan, while her brother, once a rising star himself, grapples with his present. As they navigate the gritty world of local cricket scenes, their unwavering bond and the cities chaotic past become their greatest allies in this deeply Pakistani tale of ambition, resilience and family.
|2 February 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|26 January 2024
|Pakistan
|2 February 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Nayab (2024) marks Yumna Zaidi’s first appearance on the silver screen. She practised intensively for six months to convincingly portray a professional cricketer.