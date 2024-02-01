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Poster of Ayalyma kuyoo izdeym
Kinoafisha Films Ayalyma kuyoo izdeym

Ayalyma kuyoo izdeym

, 2024
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ayalyma kuyoo izdeym

Cast

Sadyk Nishanbay uulu
Kalybek Turdubaev
Ayzirek Eldiyar Kyzy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 February 2024
Release date
1 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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