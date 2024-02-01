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Poster of Lunar Lockdown
4.0
Lunar Lockdown - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lunar Lockdown
4.0

Lunar Lockdown

, 2024
Lunar Lockdown
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lunar Lockdown
4.0
Lunar Lockdown - Trailer
Lunar Lockdown  Trailer

Cast

Mark Fleischmann
Senator Lee Beneky
Michael Cervantes
LisaRaye McCoy
Warden Meyers
Cameo Sherrell
Lisa
Leila Weisberg
Crazy Mo
Erica Peeples
Danielle
Jhoné Lucas
Dae Dae
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Maxine
Damien Douglas
Coit
Laila Odom
Christina Jenkins
Nari Blair-Mangat
Lieutenant Williams
Director Stefano Milla
Writer Damien Douglas, Eric Falvey
Composer Damon Criswell, Brian Jackson Harris, Michael Wickstrom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 February 2024
World premiere 1 February 2024
Budget $2,750,000
Production Movies by Misfits, Plymouth Boulevard Productions, Three Point Capital (TPC)
Also known as
Lunar Lockdown

Film rating

4.0
Rate 15 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lunar Lockdown - Trailer
Lunar Lockdown Trailer
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