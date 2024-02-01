Cast
Mark Fleischmann
Senator Lee Beneky
LisaRaye McCoy
Warden Meyers
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Maxine
Laila Odom
Christina Jenkins
Nari Blair-Mangat
Lieutenant Williams
Cast and Crew
Director
Stefano Milla
Writer
Damien Douglas, Eric Falvey
Composer
Damon Criswell, Brian Jackson Harris, Michael Wickstrom
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 February 2024
World premiere
1 February 2024
Budget
$2,750,000
Production
Movies by Misfits, Plymouth Boulevard Productions, Three Point Capital (TPC)