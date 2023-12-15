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7.0
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A Tribe Called Judah
7.0
A Tribe Called Judah
, 2023
A Tribe Called Judah
Nigeria / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Synopsis
With the help of their mother, the Judah boys plan to rob a small mall. But when they arrive, they're met by real armed robbers.
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Cast
Funke Akindele-Bello
Jedidah Judah
Timini Egbuson
Pere Judah
Jide Kene Achufusi
Emeka Judah
Boma Akpore
Deji
Paschaline Alex
Mummy Michael
Kevwe Deborah Adegbaju
Nurse 1
Uzor Arukwe
Chigozie
Jaamila Bawa
Halimat
Chuka Carlton
Ugonna
Tolu Coker
Doctor 1
Director
Funke Akindele-Bello
,
Adeoluwa Owu
Writer
Funke Akindele-Bello
,
Akinlabi Ishola
,
Collins Okoh
Composer
Tolu Obanro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Nigeria
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
15 December 2023
Release date
29 December 2023
Great Britain
15
15 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
15 December 2023
Nigeria
Worldwide Gross
$23,471
Production
Funke Akindele Network
Also known as
A Tribe Called Judah
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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