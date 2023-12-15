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Poster of A Tribe Called Judah
7.0
Kinoafisha Films A Tribe Called Judah
7.0

A Tribe Called Judah

, 2023
A Tribe Called Judah
Nigeria / Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Tribe Called Judah
7.0

Synopsis

With the help of their mother, the Judah boys plan to rob a small mall. But when they arrive, they're met by real armed robbers.

Cast

Funke Akindele-Bello
Jedidah Judah
Timini Egbuson
Pere Judah
Jide Kene Achufusi
Emeka Judah
Boma Akpore
Deji
Paschaline Alex
Mummy Michael
Kevwe Deborah Adegbaju
Nurse 1
Uzor Arukwe
Chigozie
Jaamila Bawa
Halimat
Chuka Carlton
Ugonna
Tolu Coker
Doctor 1
Director Funke Akindele-Bello, Adeoluwa Owu
Writer Funke Akindele-Bello, Akinlabi Ishola, Collins Okoh
Composer Tolu Obanro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nigeria
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 December 2023
Release date
29 December 2023 Great Britain 15
15 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
15 December 2023 Nigeria
Worldwide Gross $23,471
Production Funke Akindele Network
Also known as
A Tribe Called Judah

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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