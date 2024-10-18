Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Crypto: Dark Justice
The Crypto: Dark Justice
The Crypto: Dark Justice
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Adventure
Drama
Synopsis
After The Crypto meets his long lost brother, Jameson finds out his brother is trying to use ultimate power to do something evil. Jameson will go on a huge adventure to find out how to stop his brother. He will have help by a few heroes.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
World premiere
18 October 2024
Release date
18 October 2024
Bulgaria
18 October 2024
Kyrgyzstan
18 October 2024
Moldova
18 October 2024
Tajikistan
18 October 2024
Uzbekistan
Budget
$5,000
Production
Exotic Cinematic Universe, Filmbilow Pictures, Jesse Zane Studios
Also known as
The Crypto: Dark Justice
Cast
Jace Carter
Jordyn Barnett
Lauren Smith
Antonio Enciso
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree