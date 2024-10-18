Menu
Poster of The Crypto: Dark Justice
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Crypto: Dark Justice

The Crypto: Dark Justice

The Crypto: Dark Justice 18+
Synopsis

After The Crypto meets his long lost brother, Jameson finds out his brother is trying to use ultimate power to do something evil. Jameson will go on a huge adventure to find out how to stop his brother. He will have help by a few heroes.
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 18 October 2024
Release date
18 October 2024 Bulgaria
18 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
18 October 2024 Moldova
18 October 2024 Tajikistan
18 October 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $5,000
Production Exotic Cinematic Universe, Filmbilow Pictures, Jesse Zane Studios
Also known as
The Crypto: Dark Justice
Cast
Jace Carter
Jordyn Barnett
Lauren Smith
Antonio Enciso
Cast and Crew

