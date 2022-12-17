The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.
ProductionJohnson Production Group, Hallmark Entertainment, Novus Ordo Seclorum
Also known as
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, Christmas Memories - Weihnachten im Herzen, Eine schwere Entscheidung an Weihnachten, Mon miracle de Noël, Un desiderio sotto l'albero, Пять минут: Бесценные мгновения