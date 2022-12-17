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Poster of Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
6.8

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

, 2022
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
Canada, USA / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
6.8

Synopsis

The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

Cast

Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams
Kaitlyn Morrison
Lucas Bryant
Matthew Jamison
Francesca Bianchi
Maddy Turner
Nikki Deloach
Fred Henderson
Grandpa Howard
Brady Droulis
Adam Morrison
Darlene Tait
Grandma Rose
Aiyanna Miorin
Skye Julian
Carey Feehan
John Turner
Michael St. John Smith
Mr. Kees
Mark Humphrey
Jamie
Director Kevin Fair
Writer Kelly Fullerton, Andy Sandberg, Scotty McCreery
Composer Chris Ainscough
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 December 2022
Production Johnson Production Group, Hallmark Entertainment, Novus Ordo Seclorum
Also known as
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, Christmas Memories - Weihnachten im Herzen, Eine schwere Entscheidung an Weihnachten, Mon miracle de Noël, Un desiderio sotto l'albero, Пять минут: Бесценные мгновения

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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