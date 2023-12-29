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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Kaatera
7.8
Kaatera
, 2023
Kaatera
India / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
Set against the rustic backdrop of the 1970s, unfolds the tale of farmers confronting challenges that intricately shape the course of their lives.
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Cast
Jagapathi Babu
Devaraya
Darshan Thoogudeep
Kaatera
Radhana Ram
Prabhavathi
Aradhanaa
Kumar Govind
Mahadevanna
Shruthi
Kumari
Vaijanath Biradar
Chongla
Achyuth Kumar
Vinod Alva
Kaalegowda
Ravi Chethan
Maara
Director
Tarun Sudhir
Writer
Jadesh Kumar Hampi
,
Tarun Sudhir
,
Maasthi Upparahalli
Composer
V. Harikrishna
,
Chethan Kumar
,
Hemanth Kumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
3 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
29 December 2023
Release date
20 January 2024
Great Britain
15
29 December 2023
India
4 January 2024
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$4,128
Production
Rockline Entertainment
Also known as
Kaatera
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 3 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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