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Poster of Kaatera
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Kaatera
7.8

Kaatera

, 2023
Kaatera
India / Action / 18+
Poster of Kaatera
7.8

Synopsis

Set against the rustic backdrop of the 1970s, unfolds the tale of farmers confronting challenges that intricately shape the course of their lives.

Cast

Jagapathi Babu
Devaraya
Darshan Thoogudeep
Kaatera
Radhana Ram
Prabhavathi
Aradhanaa
Kumar Govind
Mahadevanna
Shruthi
Kumari
Vaijanath Biradar
Chongla
Achyuth Kumar
Vinod Alva
Kaalegowda
Ravi Chethan
Maara
Director Tarun Sudhir
Writer Jadesh Kumar Hampi, Tarun Sudhir, Maasthi Upparahalli
Composer V. Harikrishna, Chethan Kumar, Hemanth Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 December 2023
Release date
20 January 2024 Great Britain 15
29 December 2023 India
4 January 2024 UAE
Worldwide Gross $4,128
Production Rockline Entertainment
Also known as
Kaatera

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 3 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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