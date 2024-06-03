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Poster of The Song of Lunch
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Song of Lunch
7.4

The Song of Lunch

, 2010
The Song of Lunch
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Song of Lunch
7.4

Synopsis

A dramatisation of Christopher Reid's narrative poem that tells the story of an unnamed book editor who, fifteen years after their break-up, is meeting his former love for a nostalgic lunch at Zanzotti's, the Soho restaurant they used to frequent.

Cast

Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
He
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
She
Siubhan Harrison
Waitress
Joseph Long
Massimo
David Tennant
David Tennant
Andi Soric
Waiter
Georgina Sutcliffe
Young She
Christopher Grimes
Young He
Jamie Baughan
Noisy Boy
Orlando Brooke
Noisy Boy
David Hayler
Noisy Boy
Director Niall MacCormick
Writer Niall MacCormick, Christopher Reid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2010
Production Masterpiece
Also known as
The Song of Lunch, Песня ланча

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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