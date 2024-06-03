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7.4
Kinoafisha
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The Song of Lunch
7.4
The Song of Lunch
, 2010
The Song of Lunch
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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7.4
Synopsis
A dramatisation of Christopher Reid's narrative poem that tells the story of an unnamed book editor who, fifteen years after their break-up, is meeting his former love for a nostalgic lunch at Zanzotti's, the Soho restaurant they used to frequent.
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Cast
Alan Rickman
He
Emma Thompson
She
Siubhan Harrison
Waitress
Joseph Long
Massimo
David Tennant
Andi Soric
Waiter
Georgina Sutcliffe
Young She
Christopher Grimes
Young He
Jamie Baughan
Noisy Boy
Orlando Brooke
Noisy Boy
David Hayler
Noisy Boy
Director
Niall MacCormick
Writer
Niall MacCormick
,
Christopher Reid
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2010
Production
Masterpiece
Also known as
The Song of Lunch, Песня ланча
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes
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